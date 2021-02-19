ECC okays revocation of Neelum Jhelum surcharge to power consumers

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the masses, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the revocation of Neelum Jhelum surcharge to the electricity consumers with immediate effect, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the approval was granted at the ECC meeting, which held in Islamabad today with Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

The ECC also approved partial rationalization of subsidies on rates of wheat flour, sugar and ghee in view of continuous fluctuations in international commodity prices.

It directed to provide maximum relief to the consumers despite a significant price differential between subsidized prices offered by the Utility Stores Corporation and the prevailing prices in the domestic markets.

The ECC also granted approval to technical supplementary grants worth over 859 million rupees for various departments.

Read More: ECC approves continuation of subsidy on essential items

Earlier on January 28, the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet had approved the continuation of general subsidy on five essential items through Utility Stores Corporation till 30th of June.

The ECC, which met in Islamabad that day with Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair, had also approved re-allocation of over Rs2.3 billion for procurement and IT infrastructure for automation of stock management throughout the network of Utility Stores.

Comments

comments