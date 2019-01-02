ECC directs to chalk out plan for continuous operation of urea plants

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has directed concerned departments to chalk out a plan for continuous and smooth operation of urea plants throughout the year, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The committee, which met in Islamabad with Finance Minister Asad Umar in the chair reviewed demand and supply situation of urea in the country.

It observed that the exercise would help ensure the availability of sufficient stocks of the fertiliser to meet the demand of the farmers’ community.

The committee directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to prepare a strategy to revitalise the Pakistan Machine Tool Factory (PMTF).

The ECC approved supply of up to 25 MMCFD additional gas from Adhi Gas Field to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. to meet the existing gas demand on the system.

The committee also discussed a proposal for the fuel supply agreement between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

On Dec 31, Umar had presided over a meeting to review progress on different economic zones in the country. Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar was also present.

It was decided that the planning minister will ensure necessary infrastructure arrangements for zones which aim to promote economic activities throughout the country.

