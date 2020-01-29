ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) deferred a summary seeking hike in gas prices in its meeting on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The ECC is expected to take the matter in its next meeting.

Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the ECC meeting here, which approved establishment of trust fund for Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company.

The meeting allowed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to sell its shares in House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFCL).

The cabinet committee also approved a supplementary grant of Rs 80 million to meet the financial expenditure of the finance ministry for the fiscal year 2019-20.

The ECC session also approved a grant of Rs100 million for the infrastructure of the information communication technology required to implement the e-government program.

The ECC meeting also approved issuance of Rs 350 million ito the Pakistan Steel Mills for payment of its outstanding gas bills to the Sui Southern Gas Company.

Comments

comments