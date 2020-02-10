ECC meets today as govt plans subsidy on Ramazan package   

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting would be chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday where the government plans to give subsidy on Ramazan package, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the meeting would mull over giving away subsidy of upto two billion rupees on the Ramazan package.

The meeting would also likely approve imports of 300,000 tonnes of sugar, a summary of which is moved by the authorities to the ECC in order to overcome a shortage in the market.

The ECC would also approve a supplementary grant of around three billion rupees for the Hunarmand Jawan Program, under the initiative of Kamyab Jawaz programme.

During a meeting on February 04, the ECC deferred the summary seeking approval in the increase of gas prices till the next meeting.

The ECC meeting, chaired by the adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here in Islamabad, took up eight-point agenda.

During the meeting, Hafeez Sheikh said the government will not take any decision in rush regarding hike in gas prices, said sources.

According to sources, the ECC is expected to approve a hike in gas prices for domestic users and different sectors. The meeting will give the go-ahead to hike gas prices by 15 to 20 per cent.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had earlier proposed a 214pc hike in gas prices. The ECC had postponed the approved hike in gas prices during the last meeting.

Sharing the details of the ECC agenda, sources said the meeting will give approval to a digital media wing in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The ECC is also likely to approve a supplementary grant for payment of compensation to the victims of a suicide attack at District Courts F-8. Islamabad on a summary forwarded by Interior Ministry.

