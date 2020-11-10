ECC to mull over voluntary separation scheme for PIA employees today

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) would take up the issue of the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) proposal for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees in its meeting on Wednesday (today), ARY NEWS reported.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik would brief the ECC regarding the scheme, under which the employees could submit an application regarding early separation from the airline. The Board of Directors of the PIA had already approved the VSS scheme 2020 during its 48th meeting.

According to sources, the federal cabinet has already approved the scheme and over 2700 employees in the PIA would be benefitted from the scheme.

The application for the VSS would be processed within 14 days, they said.

On October 6, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) officials had briefed the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan over the performance and prospects of the national flag carrier on Tuesday.

Expanding on the subject, the CEO of PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik had said that it was after a long time that PIA has posted profits.

Malik had stated the figures substantiating his briefing to the federal cabinet that PIA recorded a 42 percent hike in its revenues and a total profit of Rs7 billion.

He said that revenues and profits actually followed the revival and maintenance of grounded planes and the rule of discipline within the institution.

The CEO and the president had said that following the outbreak of the global pandemic, the flight operations plummeted by 70 percent. On the future prospects of the institution, he had said that tough decisions are necessary and impending for a better outcome.

