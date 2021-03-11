Ecnec approves Rs267 billion development projects

ISLAMABAD: The executive committee of the National Economic Council on Thursday approved 12 projects worth Rs267 billion, ARY News reported.

The meeting of the council was held in Islamabad on Thursday with Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

The approved projects are related to Health, Communications, Irrigation, Disaster Management, Livelihood Support, Locust Control and Water Supply.

A summary was presented before ECNEC regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project (Health Component) worth 13,260 million. The forum approved the summary.

The ECNEC considered and approved a summary regarding the construction of additional 02-lanes and widening and rehabilitation of existing 02-lane carriageway of Shikarpur-Rajanpur section of Indus Highway N-55 to be executed by the National Highway Authority.

