ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the basic purpose of bringing reforms was to speed up economic growth, improve revenue system and restore the confidence of the business community, ARY News reported.

Talking to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal and Provincial Ministers and Chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi, he said the government was fully aware of the reservations of the business community and a reform process is continuing in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to restore the confidence of the business people.

PM Imran Khan said despite economic difficulties, the government has presented a balanced budget in which focus has been made on the promotion of the industrial sector and uplifting of weaker segments of society.

He directed government’s economic team, including Chairman FBR, to hold meetings with various commerce bodies and apprise them about reforms in the economic and tax system in detail.

The Prime Minister was briefed about various steps taken to promote industrial, agriculture, and tourism sectors, establishment of special economic zones in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, PM Khan has praised party spokespersons over responding befittingly to criticism made by opposition leadership during the post-budget sessions.

PM Imran Khan valued efforts of leaders belonging to the ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while chairing a high-level session which was attended by party spokesperson and senior leaders.

