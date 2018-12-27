Economic diplomacy conference begins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A two-day Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy kicked-off in Islamabad today (Thursday), aimed to attract foreign investment in Pakistan.

Addressing the inaugural session, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi underscored the need of economic diplomacy, and said government has placed economic revival and growth at the highest pedestal of its reform agenda.

“Pakistan is the sixth most populous country, with the third largest number of English speakers, and a growing number of Chinese and Arabic speakers,” the minister said.

He said Pakistan has one of the largest irrigation system, the biggest producer of cotton and dairy products and the largest reserves of coal, salt and other minerals.

Mr Qureshi said Pakistan affords overland route to three key regions and economic powerhouses such as South Asia, Central Asia, China and the Middle East.

He expressed the confidence that this conference will be able to produce insights, and come up with an action plan of implementable recommendations.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Asad Umar emphasized on enhancing exports, employment, and foreign investment to steer the countrymen out of poverty. He said new markets for Pakistani products should be our focus.

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce Abddul Razzaq Dawood said that the conference is aimed at collective efforts for economic development of the country.

He said the government is focusing on engineering, chemical, and Information Technology sectors to enhance exports. He said new policy will be introduced for revival and promotion of industrial sector.

Pakistan’s Ambassadors and Heads of Missions from select capitals, representatives of public and private sectors, and government institutions are participating in the conference.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to grace concluding session of the conference on Friday (tomorrow).

Comments

comments