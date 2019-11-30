Effective economic policies yielding positive results: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the national economy is gradually picking up and stabilizing as a result of the government’s initiatives.

Addressing a signing ceremony of service level agreement between Punjab Lang Record Authority and major private commercial banks for rapid agri loans in Lahore, PM Imran said rupee is gaining and business confidence is improving. He said the stock market is also showing positive signs.

The prime minister said that the government’s economic initiatives are aimed at uplifting the downtrodden and reducing disparity between the rich and the poor, Radio Pakistan reported.

Appreciating the scheme of loan provision to small farmers, Imran Khan said 95 percent farmers are in dire need of credit, and this initiative will bring a revolution to their life.

He said the agreement will benefit the farmers and the agriculture sector, which will improve the overall economy of the country.

The prime minister said the government is spending about 200 billion rupees for the welfare of the poor under Ehsas Programme. He said different schemes and initiatives are being introduced under the umbrella of Ehsas Programme, including interest free loan to the youth and financial assistance to the needy.

