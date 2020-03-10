Govt’s economic policies aim at welfare of masses: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Lauding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government’s effective economic and trade policies, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the policies aimed at the welfare of the masses, ARY News reported.

Talking to Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, who called on him in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said that the incumbent government steer the country out of economic crisis and put it on an upward trajectory of development and prosperity.

Matters of mutual interest, the overall economic situation of the country and issues pertaining to trade and investments were discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on March 2, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had steered the country out of economic crisis.

Addressing the Senate session, Hammad Azhar had said the country had only two weeks foreign exchange reserves when PTI came into power.

Talking about the achievements of PTI government, the minister had said that the country’s exports in the month of February increased by 13.6 per cent and the imports declined by four per cent.

He had said that the inflation rate has fallen from 14.6 percent in January to 12.4 percent in February. Hammad Azhar said that reduction in the prices of petroleum products by Rs5 per litre will further help decrease the inflation in the country.

