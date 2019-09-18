Economic reforms top agenda of PTI govt: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that economic reforms are the top agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

Addressing a joint news conference in Islamabad with PM’s advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, the federal minister said the federal cabinet had already approved the shipping policy of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that shipping companies, which register their ships in Pakistan by 2030 will be exempted from tax.

He said this policy will promote the shipping sector in Pakistan, adding that freight charges will also be paid in Pakistani rupee under the new shipping policy.

Abdul Razak Dawood said oil & gas and shipping industry is of strategic in nature and many concessions have been granted under the new shipping policy.

Earlier today, the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) approved the inclusion of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) as well as Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to discuss five agenda items related to the ongoing privatization programme of the government.

The CCoP meeting also included Lahore Electronic Supply Company (LESCO) in active list of the privatization programme.

