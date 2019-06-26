Web Analytics
‘Economy at the verge of total collapse’: Maryam reacts to rupee depreciation

Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday took aim at the government over the rupee’s slide against the dollar.

“Dollar soars to Rs.160.5 interbank. Pak[istan] economy at the verge of total collapse,” she tweeted. She added the damage caused by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government would be irreparable.

“Only in the month of June dollar has gone up by 13.58 adding 1325 billion to our debt. Historic incompetence & failure engulf Pakistan,” she said in another tweet.

The rupee fell further to another all-time low of Rs160.73 against the greenback in the early hours of trading at the interbank.

