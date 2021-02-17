ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of a statement from the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) regarding the use of money in Senate elections during proceedings before the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the matter, while taking notice of his remarks, the ECP has decided to summon the attorney general.

“The commission would ask for evidence from him regarding the use of money ahead of Senate elections for changing the loyalties of lawmakers,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the attorney general has shared before the apex court that some people have been holding bags full of money to buy the loyalties of the lawmakers ahead of the Senate polls.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court earlier in the day resumed hearing of the presidential reference seeking the court’s advice over open ballot in the upcoming Senate election.

“The election commission should get up from its sleep. State institutions are bound to the instructions of the election commission. A bar code or serial number could be inscribed on ballot papers,” Attorney General Khalid Javed suggested during the SC proceedings.

Read More: How ECP will act if a party wins more seats than vote strength, asks SC

“Those who pay for a vote should surely have some system to know, if the sold voter has given the vote to their candidate or not,” the chief justice said. “The election commission knows but not disclosing it to us,” the top judge said.

“How those buying votes get assured to receive that vote,” the chief justice asked.

“The people even today carrying bags stuffed with currency in Islamabad. Dishonesty always committed with honesty,” the government’s counsel said.

