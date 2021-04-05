ECP bars PML-N’s Sana, Awais Leghari from visiting PP-84 constituency 

KHUSHAB: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday stopped Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leaders Rana Sanaullah and Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari from visiting the areas falling under Khushab’s PP-84 constituency ahead of the forthcoming by-polls, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ECP had served warning notices on Rana Sanaullah and Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and barred them from running political campaign in the constancy.

As per the code of conduct and the directives issued by the ECP, the president, prime minister and sitting members of national and provincial assemblies are not allowed to visit the constituencies where the election schedule has been announced, said the ECP.

Earlier on March 17, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced the schedule for by-polls in Khushab’s PP-84 constituency, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP, the by-election will be held in the constituency on 5th of May while candidates can submit their nomination papers till 19th of March. The election commission had appointed Aleem Shahab as DRO and Shakeel Ahmed as RO.

