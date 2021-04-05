Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


ECP bars PML-N’s Sana, Awais Leghari from visiting PP-84 constancy    

Rana Sanaullah

KHUSHAB: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday stopped Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leaders Rana Sanaullah and Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari from visiting the areas falling under Khushab’s PP-84 constancy ahead of the forthcoming by-polls, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ECP had served warning notices on Rana Sanaullah and Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and barred them from running political campaign in the constancy.

As per the code of conduct and the directives issued by the ECP, the president, prime minister and sitting members of national and provincial assemblies are not allowed to visit the constituencies where the election schedule has been announced, said the ECP.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

NEPRA notifies decline in tariff for hydropower producers

Pakistan

Russia’s foreign minister will arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit  

Pakistan

Business activities to remain close in Sindh on two days, notification issued

Pakistan

10 more Karachi police personnel test Covid positive in one week

[X] Close