ECP bars PML-N’s Sana, Awais Leghari from visiting PP-84 constancy    

KHUSHAB: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday stopped Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leaders Rana Sanaullah and Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari from visiting the areas falling under Khushab’s PP-84 constancy ahead of the forthcoming by-polls, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ECP had served warning notices on Rana Sanaullah and Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and barred them from running political campaign in the constancy.

As per the code of conduct and the directives issued by the ECP, the president, prime minister and sitting members of national and provincial assemblies are not allowed to visit the constituencies where the election schedule has been announced, said the ECP.

