ECP extends deadline for delimitation process in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday extended the schedule for delimitation process in the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to an extended schedule issued by the ECP, the initial lists for the delimitation process would be issued by the election body on 17 September.

The reservations on the initial lists could be filed with the ECP by October 2 and the election body would decide on them until October 17.

The final lists of the delimitation process would be issued on October 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 06, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting to review preparations for local bodies polls in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

The ECP directed the provincial office-bearers to finalize the demarcation process on an immediate basis.

The meeting at the ECP was also attended by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while secretary local government Punjab briefed the ECP regarding preparations underway for the local bodies polls in the province.

The election body sought explanations from the province on its measures on which the secretary assured to submit a reply on the matter to the election body within the next few days.

“Another meeting will be held with the provincial officials after receiving the recommendations,” the election body said while concluding the matter.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja directed the provincial election commissioners to meet deadlines of the tasks assigned to them.

