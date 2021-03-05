ECP to hear Mar 11 PTI’s alleged allocation of funds before of Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has Friday announced it’s set to hear the petition submitted by Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Senator Nayyar Bukhari against the alleged allocation of development funds to the lawmakers of treasury benches ahead of Senate polls, ARY News reported.

The former Senate Chairman Bukhari submitted his plea to the ECP over allocation of funds to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawmakers shortly ahead of the polls over which the electoral body shall hold the hearing on March 11, it said.

Separately, the regulator shall also heed to petitions by PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab and Farrukh Habib over the scandal arose after Senate elect Yousaf Raza Gilani’s son was allegedly found involved in horse-trading where in the video he could be seen showing PTI lawmakers how to waste their votes, which he has admitted as well.

READ: ECP’s press release response seems ‘inappropriate’: Fawad Chaudhry

Separately earlier today, reacting to the press release issued by the ECP over allegations levelled by PM Imran Khan, federal science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry said press release statement response seems ‘inappropriate.”

Addressing a press conference along with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal government respects every state institution of the country including the Election Commission of Pakistan.

