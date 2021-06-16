ECP dismisses PTI, PSP pleas for re-polling in Karachi’s NA-249

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday dismissed a set of petitions seeking re-polling in Karachi’s National Assembly constituency NA-249.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) candidates moved the petitions in the ECP alleging rigging in the NA-249 by-elections held on April 29.

They pleaded with the ECP to declare the by-poll void and hold fresh by-election in the constituency.

Also Read: PPP’s Qadir Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-poll recount

An ECP bench dismissed the petitions as non-maintainable and directed the petitioners to approach the relevant election tribunal to have their grievance redressed.

On April 29, PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhail won the election by securing 15,656 votes. PML-N’s Miftah Ismail was the runner-up with 14,747 votes. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Mufti Nazeer Kamalvi clinched third position with 11,125 votes, followed by Mustafa Kamal of the PSP who bagged 9,227 votes.

Last month, the Election Commission conduced recounting of votes cast at the 276 polling stations of the NA-249 constituency, in which Mandokhail again emerged as winner. The recounting of votes was ordered on Miftah Ismail’s plea.

Also Read: PTI wants ECP to declare NA-249 by-election results as void

When the vote recount began, the PML-N, PTI, PSP and MQM-P boycotted it over non-provision of Form 45 and 46.

Comments

comments