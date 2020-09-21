ECP to issue electoral rolls for Karachi LB polls, by-polls   

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to issue electoral rolls for local bodies polls and by-elections in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The ECP would announce the electoral rolls on October 04 while a message service is also being introduced for the voters to check details regarding their vote.

The voters only had to type their computerized national identity card (CNIC) number in the message and send it to 8300.

The voters would be able to acquire information on the polling station having their vote besides also getting contact details of the district election commissioner for any assistance.

The voter could also acquire information regarding the helpline number of the ECP and link to its website for further details.

Form 21, 22, and 23 could also be downloaded from the website of the ECP.

The electoral rolls would also be present at the offices of district election commissioners or registration officers for the verification process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on September 17 ordered the suspension of the delimitation of constituencies for local bodies polls in Sindh.

The ECP heard a petition filed by Peoples Party’s Sindh chief Nisar Khuhro and Taj Haider in the election commission today.

The election commission after hearing of the petition suspended the delimitation of constituencies in the province. The ECP had earlier issued a schedule for the delimitation of constituencies for local government elections in Sindh from September 09.

The Sindh government has demanded fresh delimitation of constituencies with the release of final figures of the population census.

In a previous meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, it was observed, “The data of the population census is a fundamental factor for delimitation of constituencies.”

“Government publication of the population census is necessary for the delimitation process”, the ECP session concluded.

