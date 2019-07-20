Polling to end on designated time in KP-FATA announces ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan today (Saturday) announced no increase in the time for balloting in 16 tribal districts in the historic KP/FATA elections, ARY News reported.

The Elections Commission of Pakistan informed that polling would end at 5p.m in 16 districts of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The ECP said that no demand had come forth demanding overtime for the closure of polling in the districts .

Those inside the polling vicinity would be allowed to cast their votes even after 5 p.m, the ECP statement added.

For the first time in history, polling for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s seats is being held in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Polling kicked off at 8 AM in 16 tribal districts and will conclude at 5 PM today.

Personnel of Pakistan Army and other necessary staff have been deployed at 554 highly sensitive polling stations to ensure holding of the election in a peaceful and transparent manner.

According to the provincial election commissioner, polling results will be notified on WhatsApp due to a network issue in the area.

There are a total of 1,897 polling stations set up for the election. 282 candidates are vying for the 16 general seats of KP assembly.

According to a statement issued from Chief Minister House in Peshawar, a special help desk had been established in the Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to redress complaints of voters about gender-related issues on polling day. The desk can be contacted on telephone numbers: 091-9222534 and 091-9211041.

A statement issued from Chief Minister House in Peshawar said the control room will be operational round the clock from today till Sunday.

