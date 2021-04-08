ECP issues guidelines for presiding officers ahead of NA-75 Daska by-poll

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued guidelines for the presiding officers ahead of the NA-75 Daska by-poll, ARY News reported.

The Daska by-election is scheduled to take place on April 10.

The ECP in its directions to the presiding officers has asked them to send a picture of Form-45 while announcing the results to the ECP and the returning officer. The picture must be taken in the presence of the polling agent of the political parties.

“Location of the smartphone should be kept on while taking the picture.”

The POs have been directed not to wait for the submission of the results if the network is down, he or she should immediately reach the returning officer’s office and submit the polling record in time.

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

Read more: ECP announces fact-finding inquiry into Daska by-poll fiasco

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to order re-polling at all polling stations in NA-75.

However, the Supreme Court (SC) had upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to hold re-polling in the entire National Assembly constituency NA-75 in Daska.

