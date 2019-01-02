ECP initiates electoral lists review process

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday decided to review the electoral lists under section 36 of Elections Act in order to make the lists updated and authenticated.

According to the commission, the exercise is aimed at ensuring that votes of the voters are registered as per their permanent or temporary addresses mentioned in the Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

This will provide an opportunity to voters to get their vote registered at any of the addresses of their choice mentioned in the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) for which forms can be submitted in the office of district election commissioner till February 28, 2019

The voters can get information about the registration of their votes by sending SMS on 8300.

The electoral body on Tuesday said only 483 lawmakers from total 1174 members of assemblies have submitted details of their assets to the ECP.

The membership of the elected representatives, who will fail to submit the details of assets by January 16, will be suspended, the ECP warned in its statement.

According to the ECP, 688 lawmakers have failed to file their details of assets to the commission so far.

