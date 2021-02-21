ECP to decide on Daska by-polls in two days: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received an inquiry report into the incidents that happened during the by-polls in NA-75 Daska, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the report pointed out that the returning officers were disappeared in the midnight and later returned after 6:00 am. “Tempering in results of 20 polling stations have also emerged,” they said adding that the ECP would decide on the matter within two days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP on Saturday seized the electoral record of by-polls in NA-75 Daska after rigging allegations were leveled against each other in the constituency by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan took custody of the record as a three-member inquiry committee would present its report on the matter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the ECP.

The seizure came after the commission had ordered to withhold the results of the NA-75 by-election.

Election Commission, in a statement, said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) contacted IGP Punjab, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to know the whereabouts of the missing polling staff.

The authorities assured to trace the missing staff. After much effort, presiding officers resurface along with polling bags about 6 am.

The statement further states that it is not possible to release unofficial results without full inquiry into the incident; however, the district returning officer and returning officer are sending a report to the commission and the provincial election commissioner and joint provincial election commissioner has been directed to reach the office of returning officers.

