ECP issues notice to Maryam Nawaz over holding party office

ISLAMABAD: A panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday heard a petition by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging the party office given to Maryam Nawaz in Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), ARY News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan heard petition challenging Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as vice president of the PML-N.

PTI counsel informed the bench that Maryam Nawaz was appointed as the party’s vice president on May 03, 2019.

CEC asked is it an appointment or election on the party office?

“No intra-party elections were held for this PML-N office,” the counsel responded.

The counsel said that Maryam Nawaz was convicted by an accountability court and has been declared disqualified for holding any political or public office and her appointment as PML-N vice president is in conflict with the law and the constitution.

The petitioner said that the High Court had suspended Maryam Nawaz’s sentence on September 19.

According to a Supreme Court decision, a convicted person can not hold a public office, the counsel said.

The counsel argued that Maryam Nawaz was ineligible under the law to hold vice president office of the PML-N.

The ECP fixed the petition for hearing on June 17 and issued notice to Maryam Nawaz.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had announced the central office bearers of the party, including Maryam Nawaz Sharif as its Vice President.

The petition was submitted by MNAs Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar.

