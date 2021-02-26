ECP to hear JUI-F’s plea on alleged rigging in NA-45 on March 3

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday fixed for hearing a case related to alleged rigging in the NA-45 Kurram by-election, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission will hold a preliminary hearing of the NA-45 by-election case on March 2.

The ECP fixed the case for hearing on a plea of JUI-F candidate Malik Jamil Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won the by-poll in the National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-45-Kurram held on February 19.

Read More: PTI wins NA-45 Kurram by-poll

PTI candidate Malik Fakhar Zaman secured 16,911 votes. His opponent, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Muhammad Jamil Khan remained second with 15,761 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai.

The Election Commission previously nullified the by-election in NA-75 Daska and ordered a re-poll on March 18.

