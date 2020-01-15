ECP asks lawmakers to submit assets’ details by midnight

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday reminded the parliamentarians and members of the provincial assemblies to submit the details of their assets by midnight tonight, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of ECP, the offices of supreme electoral body of the country will remain open till 12 a.m. to facilitate the lawmakers. He said that the date for submitting assets’ details will not be further extended.

The spokesperson warned that the membership of the lawmakers will be suspended who will fail to submit details of their assets till the deadline.

Earlier on December 4, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked the parliamentarians and members of the provincial assemblies to submit their assets’ details by December 31.

An official of ECP had said that under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, it is mandatory for the parliamentarians to submit yearly statements of the assets owned by them, their spouse and dependent children.

He had said that the supreme electoral body of the country, on the first day of January each year, publishes the names of those members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets within the period specified under sub-section-1.

