ECP asks lawmakers to submit their assets’ details by December 31

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday asked the parliamentarians and members of the provincial assemblies to submit their assets details by December 31, ARY News reported.

An official of ECP said that under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, it is mandatory for the parliamentarians to submit yearly statements of the assets owned by them, their spouse and dependent children.

He said that the supreme electoral body of the country, on the first day of January each year, publishes the names of those members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets within the period specified under sub-section-1.

The official said that the parliamentarians can download the relevant form from the website of the ECP. He warned that the membership of the lawmakers will be suspended who will fail to submit details of their assets till the deadline.

Earlier on January 16, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had suspended membership of 332 parliamentarians over failing to submit details of their assets.

The electoral body had also penned letters to the chairman Senate, speaker National Assembly and the speakers of the Provincial Assemblies in this regard.

The letter had stated that those members who failed to submit their assets details with the ECP should be stopped from their working till they file the said details.

