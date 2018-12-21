ECP finalizes arrangements for LG by-elections in Sindh

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized arrangements for the Local government by-polls in Sindh, on December 23, ARY News reported on Friday.

Polling material has been shifted to the concerned polling stations for the local bodies by polls in Sindh.

“Polling material has been moved to the polling stations where the by polls taking place in Sindh province,” said ECP’s officials.

On December 23, as many as 0.5 million voters will use their right of vote for the by-polling on 65 seats of Sindh, according to electoral body.

389 polling stations have been setup in the districts, where LG by polls are being held, while more than 2800 staff will deployed to discharge their duties on the election day.

It is pertinent to mention here that by polls will take place in all six districts of Karachi. The seats of chairman, vice-chairman and councilors were vacated by the members of Sindh Assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, back in the month of October, had said the federal government would remove the faults in existing local government system to serve the people in the best possible way.

PM Imran Khan met with Punjab cabinet members in Lahore and took them into confidence on local government system and housing program. He said the purpose of local government system is public welfare so that people at the grass root level are empowered.

He said this system will ensure completion of developmental projects on time, and there will be a complete check on financial irregularities in the local government system. He directed the Punjab cabinet to ensure timely legislation on this issue.

