ECP receives nomination papers for second day for tribal areas’ polls

PESHAWAR: For a second day, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) continued to receive nomination papers from the candidates for elections on 16 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly in tribal districts.

As per the election schedule, the candidates can submit their nomination papers with the returning officers till tomorrow (May 11).

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held by May 18. While, the appeals against decisions of the returning officers regarding acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers can be filed by May 22.

The candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers by May 29, whereas, on the same day, the revised list of candidates will be published by the ECP.

On May 30, ECP will allot the election symbol to the contesting candidates.

Polling will be held in the tribal districts on July 2.

It is pertinent to mention that it is going to be the first ever elections of provincial assembly in tribal areas after its merger with KP province.