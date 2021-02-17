ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its judgment regarding nomination papers of former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, ARY News reported.

The Returning Officer reserved its decision after listening to the arguments of the lawyers. The reserved judgment will be announced tomorrow (Thursday).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday had challenged the acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani for Senate elections.

PTI’s Senate candidate Fareed Rehman alleged that Gillani has concealed the facts in the nomination papers. He had stated that Gillani does not meet the criteria of Article 62 and he did not mention being a convicted person in his nomination papers.

Fareed Rehman sought the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reject Yousaf Raza Gillani’s nomination papers for the Senate polls.

Earlier on February 13, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had announced to support Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Gillani in Senate elections.

