ECP reserves decision on nominations of KP Senate candidates

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday continued scrutiny of nomination papers, approving Senate candidature for some of them while withholding and rejecting the papers filed by others, ARY NEWS reported.

On seats reserved for women, the ECP approved nomination papers of Naeema Kishwar, Sania Nishtar, Farzana Javed, Shazia Tahmas, Falak Naz, Inayat Begum, Musarat Jabeen.

The nomination papers on seats reserved for minorities in Senate were also reviewed and approval was given to the candidature of Ranjit Singh, Gurdeep Sindh, Arish Kumar, Asif Bhatti and Javed Gul.

On technocrat seats, the nomination papers of Dr. Humayun, Dr. Iqbal Khalil, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Dilroz were approved while the decision on papers of Hamid ul Haq, Farhat Ullah Babar, Nasrullah, Zubair Ali, Rehan Alam, Dr Shaukat Jamal Amirzadah and Dost Muhammad Mehsud was reserved as they were summoned on Thursday (tomorrow).

On the first day of the scrutiny of the nominations, the ECP also approved the nomination of Farhat Ullah Babar, Hidayat Ullah Khan, Faisal Saleem ur Rehman, Dost Muhammad Khan, Nijiullah Khattak, Hamid ul Haq, Attaur Rehman, Taj Muhammad Afridi and Nasrullah on a general seat.

The nomination of Malik Najab Gul was rejected during the scrutiny process while a decision on the candidature of Abbas Afridi was reserved and he was summoned on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced that overall 170 nomination papers have been submitted from across the country for the upcoming Senate election.

Giving a province-wise distribution of nomination forms, the body responsible for holding elections said that most of the candidates-51- filed nomination papers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 41 from Balochistan, 39 from Sindh and 29 from Punjab province.

“10 candidates have submitted their nomination papers from Islamabad,” the ECP said.

