ECP notifies postings and transfers

KARACHI: Javed Afridi has been appointed as election commissioner of Sindh and Fareed Khan as joint election commissioner of Sindh after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified postings and transfers today, ARY News reported.

A grade-18 officer, Tabinda Khaleeq, was transferred to Rahim Yar Khan from Karachi where she will perform duties as district election commissioner.

Moreover, Mehfooz Alam has been shifted to Karachi as deputy director of ECP Sindh.

Comments

comments