ECP says fully aware of its constitutional responsibilities amid PDM protest

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday while responding to a protest demo organised by the PDM outside its office said that the election body was fully aware of its constitutional responsibilities, ARY NEWS reported.

“We are committed to fulfilling our responsibilities without succumbing to any pressures,” the ECP said in a handout issued today as opposition parties gather outside its Islamabad office to protest against a delay in the investigations of the foreign funding case against the ruling party.

It said that the election commission is ready to hold free and fair polls at any time.

The election commission further rejected the allegations of slow progress in the foreign funding case and said that it had made considerable progress in the case.

“We have further directed the scrutiny committee to hold its proceedings into the case thrice in a week,” the handout read.

It is pertinent to mention here that the leaders and the workers of opposition parties united under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gathered outside the Election Commission Office (ECP) to record their protest against the delay in the foreign funding case.

The central rally of the Pakistan People’s Party reached the ECP office under the leadership of former Senate chairman Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and deputy speaker NA, Faisal Karim Kundi.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb led the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rally.

Speaking during the protest demo, Maryam Nawaz lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and asked why the RTS system encountered issues in the middle of the voting process during the 2018 polls.

“It is the consequences of the ECP’s failure and silence during the polls that 220 million people of the country are suffering today,” she said.

