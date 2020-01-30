ECP to take up plea for Faryal Talpur’s disqualification on Feb 3

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take up a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur as member of the Sindh Assembly on Feb 3.

A five-member bench, under the stewardship of the Chief Election Commissioner, will hear the case.

The electoral body has issued notices to all parties to the case to appear in person or send lawyers for the purpose.

Last year in Dec, the commission had adjourned the hearing of the petition after the peritioners’ counsel sought time to file response.

Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as member of the provincial assembly.

They stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated. They added Talpur has been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts and pleaded that she be disqualified as member of the Sindh Assembly.

