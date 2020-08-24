ECP announces polls on Senate seat vacated after Hasil Bizenjo’s death

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced to hold polls on a Senate seat vacated after the death of the National Party leader Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, ARY NEWS reported.

“The polling for the vacated Senate seat will be held on 12 September,” the ECP announced and appointed provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan as the returning officer (RO) for the polls.

The nomination forms for the seat could be submitted on 27 and 28 August and a final list of the candidates would be issued on September 05.

The ECP announced that the candidates could withdraw their nomination forms by September 06.

It is pertinent to mention here that the senior leader of National Party (NP) and Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo has passed away after his health worsened following lungs cancer on August 20.

The spokesperson of the political party, Jan Buledi, told media that Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was suffering from lungs cancer. The NP senator was shifted to a hospital after his health worsened where he lost the battle against cancer.

The senior politician is the son of former governor of Balochistan, Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo, who started his political carrier from Baloch Students Organization in 1970.

He had taken part in general elections in 1988 from his native area, Nal tehsil of Khuzdar district, after being associated with the National Party (NP) and actively participated in political activities of Pakistan National Party till 1989.

Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo had been elected as a Member of National Assembly (MNA) for the first time in 1990’s general election and later in 1996, he became president of the political party.

