Foreign funding: ECP to hear PTI’s plea against PPP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday approved a petition for hearing regarding allegations of foreign funding to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

The petition was filed by the ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in order to hold an investigation into funding made to the opposition party from foreign countries.

ECP accepted the plea for hearing to scrutinise bank accounts of the political party.

A special committee has been established and a notice was also sent to PTI’s legislator Farrukh Habib.

The committee will commence proceeding of the case on June 20 (Thursday).

While talking to media, Farrukh Habib said that PPP possesses a political history of corruption and it should come under investigation. He claimed that the investigation will expose PPP’s financial irregularities.

Earlier in January 2018, Election Commission of Pakistan had sent the case of foreign funding against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to the probe committee after PTI filed a fresh petition in the ECP against the foreign funding of PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party.

Previously, the PTI had also asked the Commission to scrutinise the rival parties’ accounts, confiscate their funds, and refuse them election symbols.

Comments

comments