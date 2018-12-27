KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has admitted for hearing a reference filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking disqualification of former president and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

The electoral body will likely take up the reference moved by PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman next week and issue a notice to him to appear before it in person or through lawyer to present his case.

The PTI leader in his reference requested the commission to disqualify the former head of state as a member of the National Assembly for allegedly concealing his apartment in the United States in his nomination papers.

He claimed that Mr Zardari concealed his assets in his nomination papers and hence, he rendered himself ineligible to be member of the Parliament under Article 62 of the Constitution.

Mr Zaman said he had got his hands on some documents about the PPP leader’s properties which he said he submitted with the reference. He demanded the commission to de-seat Mr Zardari after holding a probe into the properties he owned abroad.

