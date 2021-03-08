ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved a plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) seeking an early hearing into the video scandal which involves Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son teaching MNAs how to waste their vote during the Senate elections, ARY NEWS reported.

The ECP would be hearing the PTI pleas on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The ECP had earlier announced that it would conduct a hearing of the issue of the leaked video of former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Gilani about Senate elections on Thursday.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) earlier in the day filed another petition in the ECP urging it not to issue the notification on Yousaf Raza Gillani’s victory in the Senate election.

PTI lawmakers, Maleeka Bokhari and Farrukh Habib have submitted a petition in the election commission seeking an urgent hearing of PTI plea over the matter.

Former prime minister Gillani was elected on a general seat from Islamabad in the recently held Senate elections.

“The matter is extremely important as a senator elected with corrupt practices now aspiring to become chairman of the Senate,” the petition read.

The petitioners pleaded to the election commission to fix the hearing of the petition on March 11. “It is a matter of utmost importance, which will bring long-lasting consequences,” PTI members said in their petition.

Read More: PTI seeks early hearing of petition challenging ECP Daska decision

“The election of Yousaf Raza Gillani has been a rare incident in the national political history”, the application further read.

“Hopefully, the election commission will hear the matter urgently, as it had heard the issue related to the by-election in NA-75 in Daska,” according to the petition.

Comments

comments