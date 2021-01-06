ECP directs Punjab to finalize LG elections date in two weeks   

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to finalize the date for conducting local government (LG) elections in the province within 15 days, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting on LG polls in Punjab, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja directed the concerned authorities to publish the list of village panchayat and neighbourhood councils by the 10th of January.

Earlier, Punjab’s local government secretary, while briefing the meeting, said that the provincial government was facing difficulties in conducting the local body elections due to the second wave of the COVID-19. However, the chief election commissioner rejected all the excuses and directed to finalize the date for conducting the LG polls within two weeks.

Read More: CEC ECP unsatisfied over Punjab LB polls preparations ahead of due date

Earlier on December 30, the chief election commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had expressed resentment on the unsatisfactory response of the Punjab authorities over holding the local bodies (LB) polls in the province after it emerged that it should be held before 03 February 2021.

During a meeting headed by CEC ECP Sikandar Sultan Raja to review preparations for LB polls in Punjab province, the secretary ECP had briefed that the local government act was enacted in the province on 04 May 2019.

