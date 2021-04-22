ECP rejects PTI plea to declare PK-63 Nowshera by-poll void

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday dismissed a petition moved by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) challenging the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly PK-63 Nowshera by-poll results.

PTI candidate Mian Muhammad Umar Kakakhel filed the petition requesting the ECP to invalidate Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ikhtiar Wali’s win in the by-poll.

An ECP bench had reserved a verdict on the petition after hearing arguments of both sides.

In his plea, the PTI leader alleged rigging in the by-election. 1,500 ballot papers were found missing at a polling station of PK-63, he claimed, adding a total of 1,200 ballot papers were issued at polling station no.41 and 483 votes were cast but instead of 717, 1,317 ballot papers were returned to the returning officer.

He said the violation of election rules and mismanagement were reported at 40 per cent of the polling stations.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ikhtiar Wali won the PK-63 by-polls with 21,122 votes while PTI’s Mian Umar was able to secure 17,023 votes.

