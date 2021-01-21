ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday restored the membership of 25 more lawmakers after submission of assets’ details, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP, the membership of 13 lawmakers of the National Assembly, 5 of Punjab Assembly, 5 of Sindh Assembly have been restored.

The ECP has also reinstated the membership of two lawmakers of SindhAssembly and a single member from KP Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last week suspended the membership of 48 National Assembly members and three senators over failing to submit the details of their assets.

Read More: 48 MNAs, three senators suspended over failure to file assets returns

In Senate, the membership of three legislators has been suspended over failure to meet the ECP’s deadline for submission of details of their assets, whereas, 48 out of 342 lawmakers of the National Assembly failed to do so.

According to the ECP, the membership of 26 lawmakers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, six members of Balochistan Assembly, 52 members of Punjab Assembly and 19 legislators of Sindh Assembly have been suspended.

Comments

comments