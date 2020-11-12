CM Mahmood Khan richest among all KP MPAs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday unveiled details of assets owned by members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

According to the commission, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan possesses assets worth more than Rs2.86 billion while the provincial assembly’s speaker Mushtaq Ghani has Rs50 million worth of assets.

Also Read: Raisani richest member of Balochistan Assembly with Rs21 billion assets

Shaukat Yousafzai owns assets worth Rs5.5 million and Provincial Minister Akbar Ayub has properties worth Rs230 million. Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai disclosed assets valued at Rs4.6 million.

Also Read: ECP releases assets details of Sindh Assembly members

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak’s son Ibrahim Khattak and brother Liaquat Khan owns assets worth Rs25.5 million and Rs180 million, respectively, whereas Atif Khan has assets worth Rs20 million.

Read: ECP releases details of assets owned by Punjab Assembly members

Awami National Party’s (ANP) Samar Haroon Bilour possesses assets worth Rs45.6 while the KP Assembly’s opposition leader Ikram Durrani assets worth Rs7.7 million. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother has assets worth Rs52.5 million, MPA Nighat Orakzai assets worth Rs10 million and Provincial Minister Shah Muhammad Khan properties worth Rs8.3 million.

Comments

comments