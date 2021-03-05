ECP meets to review allegations raised by PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) currently underway to discuss the allegations leveled by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan during his address to the nation.

The meeting is being chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The meeting is reviewing allegations of horse-trading leveled by PM Imran Khan and the federal ministers.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with his cabinet fellows, Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry had lamented that the ECP was responsible to hold free and fair polls, however, it failed in performing its duty.

Read more: Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers’ press conference

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised questions over the performance of the Election Commission of Commission (ECP) for not taking action against individuals “buying” votes for their candidates in recently held Senate polls 2021.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said this while addressing the nation, a day after he had decided to take a vote of confidence following the ruling party suffered a setback when its candidate Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a Senate seat from Islamabad to a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani.

