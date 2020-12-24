RO issues public notice for upcoming by-elections in Punjab

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked candidates to file nomination papers for the upcoming by-elections in two constituencies of Punjab as two seats were lying vacant in Sialkot and Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A public notice has been issued by the Returning Officer (RO) for the upcoming by-election in two constituencies of Punjab on February 19.

The election commission will start receiving nomination papers from the candidates from December 25 to December 30, whereas, its scrutiny will be completed till January 6 in accordance with the schedule.

The notice read that appeals could be filed against nomination papers of the candidates till January 11 and verdicts on the appeals will be issued till January 18.

Read: ECP says it has 30 days to conduct polls on Senate seats

The commission will issue the final list of the election candidates on January 20 and issue electoral signs on January 21.

The by-polls in NA-75 Sialkot-IV and PP-51 Gujranwala-I will be organised on February 19.

Earlier on December 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule for holding by-elections on vacant seats in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had made an announcement for holding by-polls on February 16 on two vacant seats of Sindh and Balochistan assemblies.

In a major development on December 17, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided to hold by-elections on all the vacant seats across the country.

