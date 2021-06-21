LG polls : ECP issues schedule for Islamabad delimitation

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the schedule for delimitation of neighborhood councils in Islamabad province ahead of local government (LG) elections in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule, the fresh delimitation of constituencies of union councils, union committees and wards will be completed between 02 July to August 10.

According to the schedule, the polls supervisory body will issue the initial list of village and neighborhood councils on August 11.

Read More: Cannot hold local bodies elections in 2021, Sindh govt tells ECP

Candidates could file their objections to these delimitations by February August 27. The ECP will publish a final list of Islamabad delimitations on September 20.

On June 3, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the start of its preparations for local body elections in Sindh.

The ECP had set up committees for the delimitation of constituencies. A three-member committee would be formed in every district while the district election commissioner will be the convener of the committee.

According to a notification, the committees will also prepare recommendations for delimitations.

Comments

comments