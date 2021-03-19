ECP seeks army deployment for NA-249 by-poll
KARACHI: Keeping in view the security concerns, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday sought deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel inside and outside polling stations for the by-election in the National Assembly constituency of NA-249, Karachi, ARY News reported.
According to the details, ECP has sought Rangers and Pakistan Army’s assistance to ensure a free, fair and transparent by-poll in the constituency.
The security personnel will be deployed at all the polling stations to avoid any untoward incident, said ECP.
Earlier on March 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had unveiled the schedule of by-elections in the NA-249 constituency of Karachi which was vacated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda after winning the Senate polls.
The by-elections in the NA-249 Karachi constituency would be held on April 29. According to the ECP spokesperson, the nomination papers would be accepted from March 13 to 17.