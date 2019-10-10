ECP asks Sindh Assembly speaker to file reply in Faryal disqualification case

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday wrote to Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani cautioning against dragging his feet to file his response to a petition calling for the disqualification of PPP MPA Faryal Talpur, ARY News reported.

The electoral body asked the speaker to file his comments at the earliest or else the case would be forwarded to the chief election commissioner for necessary action.

The ECP had earlier on July 31 wrote a letter to Durrani to submit comments on the petition seeking the disqualification of the PPP leader as member of the Sindh Assembly but he failed to do so despite the passage of more than two months.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as member of the provincial assembly.

They stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated.

They added Talpur has been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts and pleaded that she be disqualified as member of the Sindh Assembly.

