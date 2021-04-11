NA-249 by-poll: ECP summons PTI candidate over ‘code violation’

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for NA-249 by-poll Amjad Afridi over allegedly violating the code of conduct during his political campaign in the constituency, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Amjad Afridi has been directed to appear before the district returning officer (DRO) on Monday. He was asked to clarify why sitting MPAs had attended his public meeting in the constancy.

Earlier on April 8, at least four lawmakers of the National Assembly had been served show-cause notices by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over violation of the ECP code of conduct.

According to details, a monitoring team of the ECP had issued the notice to the National Assembly members for “trying to influence the elections” in the NA-249 constituency.

The ECP had also issued notice to the Sindh Assembly lawmaker over violation of code of conduct.

PPP stalwarts Qaim Ali Shah, Khursheed Shah and Nasir Hussain Shah had also been issued notices by the state institute demanding answers for their participation and campaigning in favor of the party candidate in the constituency.

