ECP suspends hearing of all cases due to COVID-19 scare

ISLAMABAD: In view of rapidly growing number of coronavirus patients in the country, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday suspended hearing of all the cases for one month, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ECP has taken the decision owing to the worsening coronavirus situation in the country. The ECP will not hear the pending cases till further orders.

Meanwhile, the ECP exempted 50 per cent of its employees from exemption from personal attendance and declared wearing face masks mandatory in the premises. It also stopped the women employees from visiting the office.

Read More: Sindh High Court suspends hearing of civil cases till next order

Earlier on March 22, Sindh High Court (SHC) had decided to suspend hearing of the civil cases at high court and district courts of the province till the next order.

The high court and lower courts would only hear criminal cases and bail petitions. The high court had announced the decision in view of the situation that had emerged in the wake of the novel coronavirus cases. The Registrar Sindh High Court in an order had said that the district courts won’t hear civil cases.

