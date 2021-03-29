ECP suspends hearing of all cases due to COVID-19 third wave

ISLAMABAD: In view of a rapidly growing number of coronavirus cases in the country amid the third wave, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday suspended the hearing of all the cases, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ECP has taken the decision owing to the worsening coronavirus situation in the country. The ECP will not hear the pending cases till further orders.

Meanwhile, the ECP exempted 50 per cent of its employees from exemption from personal attendance and declared wearing face masks mandatory in the premises. It also stopped the women employees from visiting the office.

Furthermore, the ECP has directed all officers and employees to undergo coronavirus tests. ECP has set 10:00 am to 4:00 pm as working hours in offices.

Coronavirus has claimed 41 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,256.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 41 more lives and 4,525 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 46,663 and the positivity rate stands at 11.2 per cent.

A total of 40,369 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 10,107,095 tests have been conducted so far.

